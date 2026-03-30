Hasan Ali fined for PCB Code of Conduct breach

Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali pictured while bowling during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings fast bowler Hasan Ali has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

Hasan was found to have violated Article 2.5, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during a match”.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 19th over of Lahore Qalandars’ innings when Hasan dismissed Haseebullah Khan.

Despite the disciplinary setback, Karachi Kings produced a disciplined all-round display to secure a four-wicket victory over defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of Pakistan Super League 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 129 on a challenging surface, Karachi reached the total with six wickets down and three balls to spare.

Their pursuit, however, began on a shaky note as captain David Warner (8) and Salman Ali Agha (0) fell early in the third over, both dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi with just 10 runs on the board.

Following the early collapse, Muhammad Waseem stabilised the innings with a composed knock. He stitched together crucial partnerships with Saad Baig (19) and Moeen Ali, guiding the chase under pressure.

Waseem’s 38 off 37 deliveries, featuring three boundaries and a six, laid the foundation before he was dismissed by Shaheen in the 15th over. In the same over, Moeen (18) also departed, leaving Karachi reeling at 88/5.

The momentum shifted once more as Khushdil Shah and Azam Khan combined for a vital 32-run stand for the sixth wicket, reducing the equation to 14 runs in the final over.

The contest took a dramatic turn when umpires penalised Lahore for ball tampering, awarding Karachi five runs and bringing the target down to nine.

In the final over, Haris Rauf dismissed Khushdil (13) off the first delivery, but Abbas Afridi responded emphatically. Striking a boundary and a six off his first two balls, Abbas sealed a thrilling victory for Karachi.

Earlier, Lahore’s decision to bat first proved costly as they were restricted to 128/9.

Contributions from Abdullah Shafique (33), Haseebullah (28) and Sikandar Raza (19) failed to provide sustained momentum. Karachi’s bowlers, including Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza and Moeen, shared the wickets effectively to keep the total within reach.