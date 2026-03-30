Fakhar Zaman charged with Level 3 offence after ball-tampering controversy

An undated image of Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for allegedly breaching Article 41.3 of the playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.

Fakhar denied the charge during a disciplinary hearing conducted by match referee Roshan Mahanama. A further hearing is scheduled to take place within the next 48 hours, after which the referee will deliver his verdict.

The incident occurred during the second innings of the match.

The controversy unfolded shortly before the final over of the Kings’ innings, when the on-field umpires examined the ball and ruled that its condition had been changed. As a result, a five-run penalty was imposed on the fielding side.

The penalty reduced the target to nine runs off the final over instead of 14, shifting the momentum in favour of the Kings.

Abbas Afridi capitalised on the situation by striking consecutive boundaries on the second and third deliveries, guiding the 2020 champions to a thrilling four-wicket victory.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed disappointment over the decision but admitted he was unaware of the specific allegation at the time.

"I don't know about this [ball tampering], and we'll discuss. Five runs penalty...but we can't say anything. We will see," said Shaheen at the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on the overall performance, Shaheen maintained that his side’s batting effort was respectable, pointing to the opposition’s struggle while chasing a modest target.

"It was a good game. We wanted to fight till the final ball, and the team tried. In both teams' batting, it was the same. I feel our batting was fine, otherwise KK would've chased this in 15 overs," the left-arm pacer stressed.

Earlier, Shaheen’s decision to bat first proved costly as the Qalandars managed 128-9 in their 20 overs.

Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 33 off 24 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Haseebullah Khan contributed 28 from 30 deliveries, striking one four and a six.

Chasing 129 on a challenging surface, the Kings reached the target with three balls to spare, losing six wickets in the process.

UAE international Muhammad Waseem led the charge with 38 off 37 balls, hitting three fours and a six, while Saad Baig and Moeen Ali added 19 and 18 runs respectively.