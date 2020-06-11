ICC chiefs delay decision of T20 World Cup 2020 to July

ICC chiefs delay it's decision over the T20 World Cup. Photo: AFP

International Cricket Council (ICC) chiefs on Wednesday decided to delay it's decision over this year's ICC T20 World Cup 2020, scheduled in Australia, to next month's meeting.

In its board meeting, held via video conference, officials discussed various options for the fate of this year’s tournament and agreed to "continue exploring a number of contingency plans" until next month.

"The ICC today agreed to continue exploring a number of contingency plans regarding the future of the T20 World Cup 2020 and the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 whilst planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing," ICC said in a statement.

According to the governing body, the contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport's stakeholders.



"The board expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19. The board is working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved."

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said that the situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and the governing body want to avail the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport.

"The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fallout from that," he said.

"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our stakeholders in order to ensure that we make a well informed decision," Sawhney added.

In another development, the ICC has confirmed that all board members and management will be part of an inquiry related to a breach of confidentiality.

"The inquiry, which is being led by the ICC ethics officer, will be supported administratively by a sub-group of the board comprising Independent Director Indra Nooyi and Chair of the Financial and Commercial Affairs Ehsan Mani. All Members of the Board and ICC Management are party to the inquiry," the statement read.





