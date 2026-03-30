PSL 11 points table after Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings' Abbas Afridi (left) celebrates with teammate Azam Khan after winning their PSL 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: 2020 champions Karachi Kings secured a hard-earned four-wicket victory over arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the three-time champions could accumulate 128/9 in their 20 overs as none of their batters could play a big knock against their arch-rivals, the Kings.

Abdullah Shafique remained the top-scorer for the home side with a spirited 33 off 24 deliveries, while wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah Khan (28) and all-rounder Sikandar Raza (19) were the other notable run-getters.

For the Kings, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza and Moeen Ali bagged two wickets each, while Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Abbas Afridi chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, the 2020 champions chased down the modest 129-run target for the loss of six wickets and three balls to spare.

Experienced opener Muhammad Waseem top-scored for the visitors with an anchoring 38 off 37 deliveries, while Abbas gave final touches to the pursuit by smashing Haris Rauf for two consecutive boundaries in the final over, contributing with a two-ball 10.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout bowler for Lahore Qalandars, taking four wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs, while Mustafizur Rahman and Rauf could pick up one apiece.

The four-wicket victory lifted Karachi Kings to the summit of PSL 11 standings as the former champions now have four points from two matches, while Lahore Qalandars slipped down to the second spot with two points after as many games.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Karachi Kings 2 2 0 4 0.524 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 2 1.567 Multan Sultans 1 1 0 2 0.825 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 2 0.674 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 2 0.650 RawalPindiz 1 0 1 0 -0.674 Islamabad United 1 0 1 0 -0.825 Hyderabad Kingsmen 2 0 1 0 -2.725

Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators hold the next three spots, respectively, as all three sides have two points each.

RawalPindiz and Islamabad United are sixth and seventh, respectively, as they both lost their campaign openers, while Hyderabad Kingsmen are at the bottom after suffering defeats in each of their first two games.