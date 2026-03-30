'Umpires can tell better': Sikandar Raza denies role in changing ball's condition

Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza looks on during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza clarified that he was not involved in changing the condition of the ball during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against arch-rivals Karachi Kings here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The controversy erupted ahead of the final over of the Kings' run chase, when the on-field umpires gathered to analyse the ball and deemed that its condition was altered, which resulted in a five-run penalty for the Qalandars.

The penalty brought the equation down to just nine required off the final over instead of 14 for the Kings, and Abbas Afridi's consecutive boundaries on the second and third deliveries steered the 2020 champions to an enthralling four-wicket victory.

Raza, who briefly engaged with on-field umpires Shahid Saikat and Faisal Afridi during the assessment of the ball's condition, has swiftly denied altering its condition and insisted that the match officials could tell better about the controversy.

He further shared that the on-field umpires had instructed the Qalandars' players to step aside during the process.

"I think the exact communication is yet to be conveyed. The umpires asked us to move aside as they were speaking with the other umpire. When we asked for reasons, they told us to step aside for the time being," Raza said at the post-match press conference.

"The exact answer can be better provided by the umpires themselves, or the other umpire who had the walkie-talkie," he added.

He further asserted that he never attempted to alter the condition of the ball before confirming that he was not summoned for an inquiry.



"I think I can only speak for myself. I mean, there was never an attempt from my side to change the condition of the ball or even to even try," Raza clarified.

"As far as I remember, I was fielding at long-on where there was a bit of dew. We were requested not to try and dry the ball under the shirt, so I started doing it with the sleeves.

"Unless we see proof of which player they are asking about or accusing, it is a big decision.

"I have just gone to the changing room, and I can assure you that I have been called in for an inquiry, so I think that means I'm safe."