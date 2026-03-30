Bucks get second shot at Clippers in same week

Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) drives the ball during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Intuit Dome in Inglewood on March 23, 2026. — Reuters

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on a familiar Western Conference opponent as they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

This is the sixth straight game for Milwaukee against a team from that conference, and they have lost four of five, including a blowout 129-96 loss to the Clippers on Monday. Overall, Milwaukee has lost 13 of its past 16 contests, and the past four have all been by more than 30 points.

It's also the second day of a back-to-back as the Bucks fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, 127-95. The loss officially eliminated Milwaukee (29-44) from postseason contention for the first time since 2016.

"It's been disappointing, obviously. Since I've been here I haven't had a healthy stretch, and it's been key guys like Giannis, Dame," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said, referencing star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the departed Damian Lillard. "This year having only one star, every other team has two and three, we needed health, we were thin. It just didn't go our way."

Rivers added that the talk surrounding Antetokounmpo's potential exit via trade "probably didn't help either."

Los Angeles (38-36) comes in off a thrilling 114-113 victory on the road in Indiana on Friday, the fourth straight victory for Los Angeles, which has qualified for at least the play-in tournament. Kawhi Leonard sealed the victory by knocking down a jumper with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

The shot came after a furious comeback as Los Angeles at one point trailed by 24 points. The Pacers were up 42-21 at the end of the first quarter.

That game-winner gave Leonard 28 points on the night, but it was Darius Garland's 30 that led Los Angeles. Bennedict Mathurin, previously with the Pacers, added 17.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue praised Leonard after the game.

"Get the ball in his hands at the end of the game and you got a great chance. (Kawhi) brought us home tonight," Lue said. "We saw that Kawhi could come off, Ben made a good pass and Kawhi made a big shot."

Leonard leads the team in four statistical categories, averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. In 12 games as a member of the Clippers, Garland is averaging 21.8 points and 6.7 assists since being acquired in the trade that sent James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Antetokounmpo officially not qualifying for scoring leadership because of the number of games he has missed, Ryan Rollins leads the Bucks, averaging 17.0 points and 4.6 assists per night.

On the injury front, the report is busy for the Bucks, who were without Antetokounmpo (knee), Kyle Kuzma (Achilles), Bobby Portis (wrist), Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) and Gary Harris (groin).

Rivers told reporters he would be "surprised" if Porter sees the floor again this season.

For Los Angeles, Isaiah Jackson (ankle) left the game on Friday and is listed as day-to-day.

In the Clippers' blowout win over Milwaukee on Monday, it was Leonard who led with 28 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Brook Lopez and Kobe Sanders each added 19, while Gary Trent Jr. led Milwaukee with 20 points off the bench.

The Clippers have won two of the past three over Milwaukee after the Bucks previously won four in a row and swept two consecutive season series.