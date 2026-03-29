Germany to make changes against Ghana after hard-earned win in Switzerland

Germany's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after the match at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on March 27, 2026. — Reuters

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has said that they will make several changes to their line-up for Monday's friendly against Ghana.

According to Nagelsmann, some of his players need rest following their draining victory over Switzerland earlier this week.

In a pulsating friendly match on Friday, Germany twice came from behind before defeating the Swiss 4-3.

Nagelsmann said Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel would be getting a chance in the starting XI, with club teammate Deniz Undav also being guaranteed playing time.

"Tomorrow's game is a bit more different because we have to rotate a bit more in order to play some players who may have come from injury," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Sunday.

"We want the players to be fit and healthy when the crunch time of the season comes."

He said there is still a busy schedule ahead of the World Cup in June, with many players involved in multiple competitions for their clubs.

The friendly against Ghana is the final one before Nagelsmann's World Cup squad announcement in May.

"I cannot promise every player will be happy in the end. There will be discussions, that's clear," Nagelsmann said of his World Cup squad. "Every player knows exactly where they stand, they know if their spot is safe or not.

"Two months before the World Cup, I think it is important for every player to know where they stand."

Germany, who have not reached a final in any major international tournament since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil, have been drawn in Group E with Ecuador, Curacao and Ivory Coast for the June 11-July 19 tournament.

They play their opening World Cup match in Houston, Texas, on June 14 against Curacao. Germany will then travel to Toronto on June 20 to take on the Ivory Coast before their last group game against Ecuador in New York on June 25.

Ghana are in Group L along with Croatia, England and Panama.