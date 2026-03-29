Former Australian tennis star challenges Novak Djokovic’s ‘GOAT’ status

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his Wimbledon quarter-final against Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

Former Australian World number four Pat Cash, who won the singles title at the Wimbledon Championships in 1987, has challenged Novak Djokovic’s ‘GOAT’ status.

According to Cash, tennis fans have short memories and are quick to forget the greats from the past.

Djokovic, 38, is still remarkably competitive at this age. He is a top 10 player and continues to make deep runs at majors. The Serb won his 23rd and 24th singles Grand Slam titles at the 2023 French Open and US Open, respectively.

Novak Djokovic has the record number of Grand Slam titles currently in the men’s singles category, and for many analysts and fans, this has earned him the status of ‘GOAT’ among tennis players.

However, Cash believes this is purely a subjective take. Speaking on the ‘Off Court’ podcast, he said that fans call players ‘GOAT’ and then, in the new era, forget the previous one and give the status to other players, referencing Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall.

"I don’t think anybody can be called the GOAT, the greatest of all time. That’s why this is such a great conversation. Let’s do another podcast on that and throw out our theories.It’s a great one to do. Let’s throw out our theories and some stats and all that sort of stuff," Cash said.

"And I think when you know the history of tennis, you go back to say, well, Rod Laver used to use wooden rackets. There’s all sorts of there’s all sorts of things in the mix. You think about Ken Rosewall and like Laver, he was banned for many years (after turning professional in the amateur era of the sport), so it’s a great discussion.”

The six-time career singles titlist then went on to criticise the fans for being too quick to dismiss the greats.

"We forget too soon the greats and then we say somebody’s the greatest of all time. Then they lose a couple of matches and we say, oh now, they’re not the greatest. So we do have short memories," he added.