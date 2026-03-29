Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham Hotspur after brief stint

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Igor Tudor before the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on March 18, 2026. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur have ended their brief experiment with their interim manager, Igor Tudor, with mutual agreement after just 44 days on Sunday.

The Croatian’s departure left Spurs in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League, facing their first potential drop to the second tier since 1977.

Tudor replaced Thomas Frank last month to steady the ship, but only managed to win one of his seven matches in charge.

His tenure was also overshadowed by personal tragedy as his father, Mario, passed away earlier this month, with the manager getting to know the devastating news after Spurs' humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest in the English top flight.

"We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect," Spurs said in a statement.

"We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time."

The 47-year-old former Lazio and Juventus boss, who was appointed with a reputation for turning around struggling clubs, made little impact during his brief stint.

Igor Tudor's time at Spurs began disastrously with a 4-1 Premier League hammering by derby rivals and leaders Arsenal, and that was followed by defeats to Fulham and Crystal Palace before the Forest debacle sealed his fate.

Spurs have not secured a victory in a Premier League game since December 28 away at Palace, a woeful run of 13 matches that has left the North London club in genuine danger of the drop.