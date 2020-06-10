Wish to emulate Bob Woolmer's coaching style: Younis Khan

Younis Khan with Pakistan's late coach Bob Woolmer. Photo: AFP

Former skipper Younis Khan, who is also the batting coach for the national team's upcoming tour of England, said that he will attempt to emulate late Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer’s approach when he will formally take on his duties.

Talking to media, in video conference, the former captain said he would handle each player individually and, much like the late coach's approach, would help them according to their needs.

Furthermore, Younis said that he looked to establish friendlier ties with the team.

"We are servers for the players. Coaches should provide comfort to the players," he said.

"I am very much inspired by Woolmer’s style of coaching and I will try to adopt the same. He would handle each player according to his stature and abilities. He got everyone to perform for the team."

"I will try to be a friend and role model for the players instead of being the person I was in my playing days," he said.

Younis further said that he would work over the players' mental strength in order to prep them in tackling pressure situations.

"It is important for players to prepare for future challenges," Younis said.

"During my playing days I knew that once players like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf left I would have to take the burden so I started to prepare myself for such responsibilities and that helped me."

While Younis agreed that present circumstances and limited time would pose a new challenge in training the team, he expressed confidence over his ability to tackle it successfully.

"I won’t say that I couldn’t do much because I didn’t have much time. If you’re passionate and committed then even two days are enough for you to do something. I am committed and I will do my job." he said.

"I will try to tell the players how to convert fifties into centuries and centuries into double and triple hundred."

Meanwhile, Younis spoke over his bitter history with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and said that he no longer held grudges.

"Wasim Khan talked to me in very professional manner and I believe that I could do something for the team which is why I agreed to this job. We can’t stay with what happened in past. We need to move on and try to be humble."

With a star-studded coaching panel, concerns were raised whether it would be problematic to have big names working together. The batting great however assured that he would not be the source of any clashes.

"I will make sure that I don’t cause any disturbance to anyone," he assured.

On one occasion Younis was asked to draw comparisons to India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam but said that it was too early to compare the two.

"Compare Azam with Kohli in five years, right now it's too early," he said.

