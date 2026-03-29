Marnus Labuschagne admits Kingsmen powerplay woes hurting PSL 11 campaign

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne speaks during the post-match presentation after his team’s defeat to Quetta Gladiators in their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 29, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne has admitted that his side’s recurring struggles in the powerplay are proving costly, following their second consecutive defeat in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

After falling short against Quetta Gladiators, Labuschagne reflected on a performance that left the Kingsmen with plenty to ponder.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, the Australian batter acknowledged that losing early wickets in the first six overs had disrupted the team’s momentum in both games so far.

Despite the top-order collapse, Labuschagne was encouraged by the middle-order fightback and individual contributions that helped stabilise the innings.

“In both games, we have lost two or three wickets in the powerplay, and that stems the flow of runs,” Labuschagne said. “Saim [Ayub] and Maaz [Sadaqat] are great players, and we know they will come good. The back end also needs improving.

“Through the middle, we have been good. Maheesh Theekshana was really good today and brought us back into the contest. The last two overs went for 28 runs, so we need to work out our options and get them right. But the only way is up.”

Labuschagne also addressed a personal lapse in the field, while expressing confidence in the team’s preparation.

“On the fielding, I dropped a sitter myself. We are training really well, and the results will come off the back of that,” he stated.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators lost captain Saud Shakeel early. Riley Meredith struck with the final ball of the second over, dismissing Saud for a run-a-ball four to leave the Gladiators on 21 for 1.

Shamyl Hussain (54 off 41 balls, three fours and three sixes) then combined with Hassan Nawaz to rebuild the innings. The pair added 50 runs to ease the pressure before going on to share an 89-run stand.

Shamyl registered his second consecutive fifty of PSL 11 before Meredith returned to remove him. Hassan Nawaz contributed 53 off 40 deliveries before being run out by Usman Khan following a direct throw from Saad Ali.

The Gladiators finished on 174 runs, setting Hyderabad a target of 175 for victory.

In reply, Hyderabad Kingsmen were restricted to 134-8 in their 20 overs, thanks to a disciplined bowling performance from the Gladiators.

Saim Ayub, having smashed two successive fours in the first over, fell shortly afterwards for eight off four balls, undone by a sharp, unplayable bouncer from Alzarri Joseph.

In the following over, Abrar Ahmed dismissed the other opener, Maaz Sadaqat, for a second-ball duck, leaving the Kingsmen reeling at 17-2.

Saad Ali and Labuschagne attempted to steady the innings, guiding the total past 50. However, Usman Tariq made an immediate impact in his first over, removing Saad Ali for seven off 12 deliveries as the Kingsmen slipped to 51-4.

Captain Saud Shakeel then turned his arm over and struck with his first ball, claiming the key wicket of Labuschagne for 23 off 21 balls (three fours), reducing Hyderabad to 57-5.

Irfan Khan Niazi and Hassan Khan put together a useful 48-run partnership to push the total past 100.

The stand was broken when Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Hassan Khan, who had played a fine hand of 31 off 19 deliveries (three fours and a six), leaving the Kingsmen under pressure at 105-6.

Hyderabad ultimately fell well short of the target, with Maheesh Theekshana unbeaten on two and Riley Meredith on three.