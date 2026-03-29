Erin Holland explains absence from PSL 11

An undated picture of Australian cricket presenter at the Gaddafi Stadiium in Lahore. — X/@erinvholland

KARACHI: Renowned Australian presenter Erin Holland on Sunday shared that she missed the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 due to medical reasons.

Holland, who has been a regular part of the PSL since its fourth edition in 2019, was absent from the presenters' list for the ongoing 11th season of the marquee league, scheduled to run until May 3.

Her absence left cricket fans confused, who flocked to her social media handles to inquire about the reason behind her non-participation, with many expressing concern and hoping for her swift return to the league.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the renowned presenter shared that she was devastated to be unable to join the tournament as her medical appointments did not allow a "decent stint".

Thank you so much for the many messages wondering where I am this #Psl - I am devastated to be unable to take part this year. This was due to medical appointments close together that never allowed for a decent stint at the tournament. Missing everyone & I hope to be back soon💚 pic.twitter.com/CHltxerSeV — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) March 29, 2026

She, however, expressed hope for making her return to PSL soon.

"Thank you so much for the many messages wondering where I am this [PSL] - I am devastated to be unable to take part this year," Holland wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"This was due to medical appointments close together that never allowed for a decent stint at the tournament. Missing everyone & I hope to be back soon," she added.

In her absence, the tournament organisers brought in renowned presenters Neroli Meadows and Jess Crowe, who are set to make their PSL debut, and will be joined by Sikandar Bakht and Zainab Abbas in the panel.

"Renowned sports broadcasters Neroli Meadows and Jess Crowe are set to feature in the HBL PSL for the first time, and they will join Zainab Abbas as the official presenters and hosts during the tournament," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said in a statement.

Presenters panel for PSL 11: Jess Crowe, Neroli Meadows, Sikandar Bakht and Zainab Abbas.