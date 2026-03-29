'That maturity was required': Saud Shakeel reflects on Quetta's first PSL 11 win

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel speaks during the post-match presentation after his team defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen in their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 29, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel delivered an incisive assessment of his side’s performance after they secured their first victory of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11, thrashing the Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shakeel reflected in depth on his team’s all-round display, acknowledging the importance of adapting to the pitch conditions while praising key individual contributions.

After Quetta posted 174-8 in their 20 overs, Shakeel explained that the total was exactly what the surface demanded.

“The pitch was on the dry side, and a score of around 175 to 180 was what this pitch needed,” he said. “The way Hassan [Nawaz] and Shamyl [Hussain] batted, that maturity was required.”

The captain also highlighted the impact of the finishing batsman, underlining the strategic thinking behind their approach.

“The way [Tom] Curran finished, it gave us momentum and we took that into our bowling. We were thinking that if we could take two or three wickets in the powerplay, this score would be difficult to chase.”

Finally, Shakeel paid tribute to a team-mate’s outstanding bowling discipline.

“The salute was for Daniyal [Ahmed]. The way Daniyal has bowled today – sticking to his line and length – it is very rare to see.”

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators lost captain Saud Shakeel early. Riley Meredith struck with the final ball of the second over, dismissing Saud for a run-a-ball four to leave the Gladiators on 21-1.

Shamyl Hussain (54 off 41 balls, three fours and three sixes) then combined with Hassan Nawaz to rebuild the innings. The pair added 50 runs to ease the pressure before going on to share an 89-run stand.

Shamyl registered his second consecutive fifty of PSL 11 before Meredith returned to remove him. Hassan Nawaz contributed 53 off 40 deliveries before being run out by Usman Khan following a direct throw from Saad Ali.

Chasing 175 for victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen were restricted to 134-8 in their 20 overs, thanks to a disciplined bowling performance from the Gladiators.

Saim Ayub, having smashed two successive fours in the first over, fell shortly afterwards for eight off four balls, undone by a sharp, unplayable bouncer from Alzarri Joseph.

In the following over, Abrar Ahmed dismissed the other opener, Maaz Sadaqat, for a second-ball duck, leaving the Kingsmen reeling at 17-2.

Saad Ali and Marnus Labuschagne attempted to steady the innings, guiding the total past 50. However, Usman Tariq made an immediate impact in his first over, removing Saad Ali for seven off 12 deliveries as the Kingsmen slipped to 51-4.

Captain Saud Shakeel then turned his arm over and struck with his first ball, claiming the key wicket of Labuschagne for 23 off 21 balls (three fours), reducing Hyderabad to 57-5.

Irfan Khan Niazi and Hassan Khan put together a useful 48-run partnership to push the total past 100.

The stand was broken when Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Hassan Khan, who had played a fine hand of 31 off 19 deliveries (three fours and a six), leaving the Kingsmen under pressure at 105-6.

Hyderabad ultimately fell well short of the target, with Maheesh Theekshana unbeaten on two and Riley Meredith on three.