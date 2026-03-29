Moses Itauma backs his ability but insists he must prove it before fighting Oleksandr Usyk

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram/m.itauma

Moses Itauma has said that he is aware of his ability, but he wants to prove it in the ring before chasing the World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Britain’s rising heavyweight Itauma delivered the biggest performance of his career, scoring a fifth-round knockout against the never-before-stopped Jermain Franklin here at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Saturday.

He was oozing with confidence at the post-fight press conference following the match.

Itauma hardly celebrated the win and was waved off, not because Franklin still lay flat on the floor, but because he was confident enough that he could do something both Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte could not.

“Walking out, I was just thinking to myself, I always knew I could do this, but I didn't think it would be so soon,” said Itauma, now 14-0 (12 KOs).

“I've just turned 21, I've got Dillian Whyte, Demsey McKean, now Jermaine Franklin – all knockouts by the way – under my belt. Obviously, I've done what some other British heavyweights couldn't do, and they've gone on to achieve successful things.

“So what's the limit for me?”

It is considered that the only boxer who can be competitive with Moses Itauma is the man who is at the top of the division, Oleksandr Usyk. However, the Ukrainian doesn’t “want to break” him.

“Listen, Usyk has earned the right to do whatever he wants,” said Itauma of his comment. “There's a pecking order that obviously I've got to respect. I don't pay attention to none of that. I don't really care what these other heavyweights think or feel. I know what the truth is and I know the ability that I'm capable of, it's just I've got to go out there and show it.”