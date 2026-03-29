Wayne Rooney wants Harry Kane fit for World Cup 2026

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on March 18, 2026. — Reuters

Wayne Rooney has said that he wants Harry Kane fit, in form and performing at his best in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and that the England captain is very important for the tournament if they win.

Kane, who is England’s record goalscorer, overtook Rooney to achieve the milestone, and is in the form of his life, scoring 48 times across 40 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Rooney admitted that Kane’s performance could be key for England's hopes in North America this summer. Still, he believes the 32-year-old will not be thinking about the World Cup currently because he is focused on helping Bayern's pursuit of glory at home and abroad.

Bayern are nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table and also into the Champions League quarter-finals.

"I think such an important aspect for England is having Harry Kane fit and if he is, then he'll be a major reason why we do win it if we do," Rooney told the Press Association.

"But if you go into any game and you're not fully committed to that game because you're thinking of something else then you potentially could get injured.

"Any player will tell you that you're playing for your club and when you're playing for your club, that's all that matters until that season is over then you go away with England then England take over.”

Kane was rested for Friday's 1-1 draw against Uruguay, but the former Tottenham Hotspur forward will return for Tuesday's friendly against Japan.

Wayne Rooney added that he is hopeful that Bayern would win the league early so that Harry Kane could rest prior to the World Cup.

"I don't think he'll be slowing down. Hopefully Bayern Munich have the league won quite early and [head coach] Vincent Kompany gives him a little bit of help!" he added.