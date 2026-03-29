PSL 11 points table after Quetta Gladiators beat Hyderabad Kingsmen

Quetta Gladiators players celebrating during their match against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators bounced back from their opening defeat to secure a convincing 40-run victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Following the result, the Gladiators have climbed to fifth place on the points table. After two matches, they have one win and one loss, giving them two points and a net run-rate of +0.650.

Hyderabad Kingsmen, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats to start their campaign. They remain rooted at the bottom of the standings with a net run-rate of -2.725.

Lahore Qalandars currently top the table with one win, two points, and a net run-rate of +3.450. Multan Sultans sit in second place, also on two points, with a net run-rate of +0.825.

PSL 11 Points Table:

Teams Matches Wins Lost Points NRR Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 2 3.450 Multan Sultans 1 1 0 2 0.825 Karachi Kings 1 1 0 2 0.700 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 2 0.674 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 2 0.650 RawalPindiz 1 0 1 0 -0.674 Islamabad United 1 0 1 0 -0.825 Hyderabad Kingsmen 2 0 2 0 -2.725

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators posted 174-8 in their 20 overs. Openers skipper Saud Shakeel and Shamyl Hussain got the innings off to a steady start.

Riley Meredith struck on the final ball of the second over, dismissing Saud for a run-a-ball four to leave the Gladiators on 21-1.

Shamyl Hussain then combined with Hassan Nawaz to rebuild the innings. The pair added 50 runs to ease the pressure and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Shamyl continued his fine form, registering his second consecutive fifty of PSL 11. His 89-run stand with Nawaz was eventually broken by Meredith, who removed Shamyl for an excellent 54 off 41 balls, featuring three fours and three sixes.

Hassan Nawaz contributed 53 off 40 deliveries before being run out by Usman Khan following a direct throw from Saad Ali.

Chasing 175 for victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen were restricted to 134-8 in their 20 overs, thanks to a disciplined bowling performance from the Gladiators.

Saim Ayub, having smashed two successive fours in the first over, fell shortly afterwards for eight off four balls, undone by a sharp, unplayable bouncer from Alzarri Joseph.

In the following over, Abrar Ahmed dismissed the other opener, Maaz Sadaqat, for a second-ball duck, leaving the Kingsmen reeling at 17-2.

Saad Ali and Marnus Labuschagne attempted to steady the innings, guiding the total past 50. However, Usman Tariq made an immediate impact in his first over, removing Saad Ali for seven off 12 deliveries as the Kingsmen slipped to 51-4.

Skipper Saud Shakeel then turned his arm over and struck with his first ball, claiming the key wicket of Labuschagne for 23 off 21 balls (three fours), reducing Hyderabad to 57-5.

Irfan Khan Niazi and Hassan Khan put together a useful 48-run partnership to push the total past 100. The stand was broken when Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Hassan Khan, who had played a fine hand of 31 off 19 deliveries (three fours and a six), leaving the Kingsmen under pressure at 105-6.

Hyderabad ultimately fell well short of the target, with Maheesh Theekshana unbeaten on two and Riley Meredith on three.