Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs KK Match 06

This collage of pictures shows Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Karachi Kings' David Warner. — PSL

LAHORE: The sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Arch-rivals Qalandars and Kings have come face-to-face 22 times, with the 2020 champions leading the head-to-head records with 14 victories, while the holders have eight triumphs to their name.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan, Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Shah.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.