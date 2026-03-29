Max Verstappen reflects on F1 future amid growing frustration

Red Bull's Max Verstappen after being eliminated during qualifying on March 28, 2026. — Reuters

Dutch and Belgian racing driver Max Verstappen has admitted he is reflecting on his future in Formula One after finishing eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Red Bull driver said he is 'not enjoying the whole formula' amid this season’s engine regulation changes.

The Dutchman suggested he is seriously weighing up his options.

"That's what I'm saying. I'm thinking about everything inside this paddock.

"Privately I'm very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

Verstappen was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live following the race at Suzuka, where he clarified that his frustration was not linked to Red Bull’s early-season performance, despite the sport undergoing one of the most significant regulation overhauls in Formula 1 history.

"I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am," he said.

"Because I also know that you can't be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I'm very realistic in that and I've been there before. I've not only been winning in F1.

"And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great. But at the end of the day it's not about money any more because this has always been my passion."

It is pertinent to mention that Verstappen won four consecutive drivers' titles from 2021-24 and missed out on last year's title by just two points to Lando Norris.