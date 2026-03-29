Mexico and Portugal play out goalless draw in Azteca friendly

Mexico players applaud to fans after the match against Portugal in International Friendly on March 28, 2026. — Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Mexico and Portugal played a 0-0 draw in a friendly match here at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, marking the stadium's reopening ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The match also served as a test event for the renovated venue, attracting a lively crowd keen to experience the atmosphere ahead of the global tournament, which Mexico is co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada from 11th June to 19th July.

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre praised his side’s performance.

"It’s the best possible scenario, as I’ve said; to play here, you’ve got to have guts, because the fans are demanding and want to win and see good football," Aguirre said.

"The players gave it their all right to the end against Portugal, who are not an easy team. They’re a top-10 side, a really solid team."

Portugal made many opportunities, with Joao Felix nearly opening the scoring in the 14th minute before Goncalo Ramos struck the post in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes went close in the second half, but fired just wide, as the visitors maintained the upper hand.

Tensions briefly flared between Pedro Neto and Mexico’s Jesus Gallardo, while the introduction of Toluca striker Paulinho earned loud cheers from the home fans.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez highlighted his side’s shortcomings.

Mexico came close to a late winner when substitute Armando Gonzalez headed wide, and sections of the crowd expressed their frustration at the final whistle.

Mexico will next face Belgium in another friendly on Tuesday, while Portugal takes on the United States the same day.