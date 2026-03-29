England's Test captain Ben Stokes ruled out until May following surgery

Ben Stokes looks on during the 3rd T20 match between England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. — AFP

England Test captain Ben Stokes has suffered a significant setback in his bid to return to competitive cricket, after a freak accident in the nets left him with a broken cheekbone requiring surgery.

The incident occurred in February of this year, when Stokes was struck in the face while assisting during a net session. The blow was severe enough to fracture his cheekbone, and the all-rounder subsequently underwent an operation.

Stokes has been out of international action since the conclusion of the Ashes series in Australia. He also sustained a groin injury during the final Test of that tour.

Having been expected to make his comeback for Durham earlier in the season, he will now miss much of the coming weeks’ cricket, with a return not anticipated until May.

Speaking at Durham’s pre-season media day, head coach Ryan Campbell confirmed the delay in Stokes’ return.

“He was going to play the first game. He's been training so hard to be ready but we have to wait for the specialists to clear him.”

Campbell expressed relief, however, that Stokes had avoided what could have been a far more serious injury.

“[The incident] was so, so much worse than you'd think. The ball was hit so hard and we are just lucky he got away with it. A couple of centimetres, a different way it hits him in the eye, and it could have been very different.”

Despite the setback, Stokes recently took to social media to reaffirm his commitment and passion for English cricket. Campbell believes the heavy 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia has only sharpened his appetite for success.

“He has a lot to prove. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know the Ashes didn't go so well.

“He is a proud man who wants England to be the best team in the world. I have no doubt the Ashes knocked him for six. He was gutted but now he has taken a breath.

“It is exciting for England to see what he is putting himself through to get ready because that boy can play.”

In a recent review of England’s Ashes performance conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), it was decided that Stokes would remain as Test captain, with Brendon McCullum continuing as head coach.

England’s next Test assignment is against New Zealand, starting on 4 June at Lord’s.