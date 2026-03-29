Kimi Antonelli seizes championship lead after Japanese GP drama

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates with the trophy after winning the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29, 2026. — Reuters

Kimi Antonelli secured his second consecutive victory and took the lead of the World Championship in dramatic fashion here at the Japanese Grand Prix, benefiting from a well-timed safety-car period.

The 19-year-old Italian had yet to make a pit stop when Haas driver Oliver Bearman suffered a heavy crash, leaving rivals Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Mercedes’ George Russell at a disadvantage.

Antonelli’s pit stop during the safety car cost him less time than his competitors, allowing him to maintain the lead to the finish.

Russell, who finished fourth behind Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, voiced his frustration over the team radio, describing the outcome as ‘unbelievable’.

Antonelli becomes the youngest driver in history to lead the championship, holding a nine-point advantage over his team-mate.

“It feels pretty good. It’s too early to think about the championship, but we are on a good path,” he said.

The incident occurred on lap 22 when Bearman, contesting 17th place with Franco Colapinto, overshot the Spoon Curve.

Attempting to avoid Colapinto, Bearman went onto the grass, lost control and crashed into the barrier at 191mph. He was taken to the medical centre for X-rays before being released.

Prior to the crash, the battle for victory had been between Piastri and Russell. Antonelli had a slow start, dropping into the top six, while Piastri and Russell exchanged the lead in the early laps.

After the safety car reshuffled the field, Antonelli emerged in front, ultimately crossing the line first.

Piastri, finishing second, celebrated McLaren’s first podium of the season. “A shame we never got to see what would have happened, but second is a good result for us at this stage,” he said.