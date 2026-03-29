PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bat first against Hyderabad Kingsmen

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (second from left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne (first from right) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — X/@thePSLt20

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to bat first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Syed Saad Ali, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Maheesh Theekshana, Riley Meredith and Akif Javed.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Head to head

Both Gladiators and Kingsmen will face each other for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Form Guide

Both Hyderabad and Quetta began their PSL 11 campaigns with defeats and will be eager to secure their first win, aiming to claim their opening two points and gain crucial momentum ahead of their upcoming matches.

Quetta Gladiators: L, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: L