Israel Adesanya drops massive retirement update after UFC Seattle

An undated photo of Israel Adesanya (left) and Daniel Cormier. — Screengrab/YouTube

Israel Adesanya has dropped a massive retirement update after losing to the number 14-ranked middleweight contender Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle on Saturday night.

Pyfer collected the biggest win of his career, stopping the former two-time middleweight champion, which earned him a place in the UFC’s Top 10.

At the same time, Adesanya's defeat has raised questions about his future, as it was his fourth loss in a row, and Daniel Cormier did not hesitate to ask the former champion about his future during his post-fight interview.

The UFC Hall of Famer asked: “How do you move forward after a fight like this?”

“You keep going. Again, and again, and again, and again, and again,” Adesanya replied.

“I’m not [expletive deleted] leaving. You’ll never stop me. I might get beat, but I’ll always remain undefeated.”

UFC CEO Dana White was also impressed by Israel Adesanya’s performance at the main event of UFC Seattle.

“I thought [Adesanya] looked good,” White said during his post-fight press conference.

“He looked fast and was using angles. Yeah, I thought he looked great.”

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso also impressed by knocking out Maycee Barber.

White was impressed with the performances of Grasso and Pyfer, calling it ‘the greatest finishes in the sport’s history.’

“Tonight was a tough one to pick, Grasso and Pyfer won Performance of the Night,” Dana White said in the post-fight press conference as he announced an additional $100,000 for Grasso.

“I think it’s one of the greatest finishes in the sport’s history, let alone this year or tonight or whatever, it was incredible.

“It was a rough night to pick bonuses and that’s always a good problem to have,” White continued.