Luka Doncic suspended one game after 16th technical foul

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic dribbles the ball down court during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Mar 25, 2026. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been handed a one-game suspension after accumulating his 16th technical foul in Friday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA confirmed on Saturday.

The suspension will see Doncic sit out Monday’s clash against the Washington Wizards.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of Friday’s game when Doncic and Nets forward Ziaire Williams exchanged double technical fouls following an offensive foul called on Doncic.

Video review showed Doncic pushing Williams, who retaliated with a swipe at Doncic’s face. Referee Sean Wright issued both players a technical foul.

This marks Doncic’s first enforced suspension of the season, after the NBA previously rescinded his 16th technical foul, received during a verbal exchange with Orlando Magic centre Goga Bitadze, following a Lakers appeal.

The suspension will cost the Slovenian approximately $264,000, equivalent to 1/174 of his annual salary. The NBA rules state that for every two additional technical fouls Doncic receives before the regular season concludes, he will face an automatic one-game suspension.

At that stage, the financial penalty rises to 1/145 of his salary, or roughly $317,000.

Doncic is currently enjoying a remarkable run of form, averaging 39.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 2.5 steals over his last 12 games. When he returns for Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, only seven regular-season games will remain for the Lakers.

It is pertinent to mention that the suspension serves as a reminder that even top-tier performers must navigate the NBA’s disciplinary regulations, amid a season-defining stretch for the Lakers’ star.