'I wouldn’t call it a bad patch': Saim Ayub reframes form struggles as learning opportunity

Hyderabad Kingsmen’s all-rounder Saim Ayub speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — File

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen’s all-rounder Saim Ayub has downplayed concerns over his recent form, stating that he does not view it as a “bad patch” but rather as a challenge and an opportunity to learn.

Speaking to Geo News, Ayub said he is not worried about immediate results and is instead focused on improving his game through the right process.

"I wouldn’t call it a bad patch; it’s a challenge for me. Such phases come in a career. I am trying to learn and improve. Even when I am not going through a tough time, I still try to learn. I am not concerned about results — I focus on the process," Ayub said.

The young cricketer, known for his attacking approach with both bat and ball, expressed satisfaction with the team environment at Hyderabad Kingsmen, saying it exceeded his expectations.

"The environment in Hyderabad Kingsmen is even better than I had expected. I am very excited to play for this new team. I have previously played with many of the players in the squad, including those who have been part of tours to the USA and domestic cricketers," he added.

Ayub also praised captain Marnus Labuschagne, highlighting the positive atmosphere within the squad.

"Our captain, Marnus Labuschagne, is very cheerful. The environment is friendly, and we are really enjoying ourselves," he said.

Regarded as one of the most expensive players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Ayub acknowledged the expectations that come with representing any franchise but emphasised the importance of adapting over time.

"Expectations are always high, regardless of which team you play for. With time, you learn how to adjust to new environments. We have an Australian captain and coach, and our mindset is to play attacking cricket," he said.

"The management is encouraging us to adopt an aggressive approach in batting, bowling and fielding," he noted.

Ayub, who has previously held the No.1 all-rounder ranking, insisted that personal rankings are not a priority for him.

"I have never focused on becoming No.1 or No.2. The coaches help me a lot, and I try to learn from them. My aim is to contribute in batting, bowling and fielding. Rankings are not important — I focus on doing whatever I can to help the team win," he concluded.