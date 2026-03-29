Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 11, HK vs QG Match 05

The collage of photos shows Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne (left) and Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel. — PSL

LAHORE: The fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between Hyderabad Kingsmen and former champions Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Both Gladiators and Kingsmen will face each other for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Syed Saad Ali, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Maheesh Theekshana, Riley Meredith and Akif Javed.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.