Big names working together can cause issues: Shahid Afridi on coaching gigs

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi. Photo: AFP

While most of the cricket fraternity has been impressed with the star-studded coaching panel put together by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the upcoming tour of England, former captain Shahid Afridi is hoping that too many cooks do not spoil the broth.



The PCB on Tuesday appointed former captain Younis Khan and spin great Mushtaq Ahmed as the team’s batting and spin bowling coach respectively for the three-Test and three-T20Is series against England, which will be played in August-September.

It is pertinent to mention that Mushtaq is named as the team's mentor.

Afridi, while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, said it was commendable for the board to appoint the services of the two greats but felt that having some of cricket's biggest names manage the team could have negative implications in the coaching department.

"Ultimately, cricketers should run the entire show. Overall, the management that has been appointed around head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is excellent and everyone is sincere with cricket," said Afridi.

READ: PCB struggles to set up bio-secure camp as England tour nears

"However, when big names gather in one place, issues can arise especially when the team loses. During those times, all these big cricketers have an important role to gel the team and take them forward as a unit. Winning and losing are a part of cricket. If every person works in their own domain, then things will get very easy."

However, Afridi felt that the duo, having their experience in English conditions, could greatly benefit the team ahead of their series.

"Younis is very hard working and has performed in England which matters a lot. He doesn’t give lectures only but also works with players in the nets and gives them throw downs. Pakistan needed a batting coach like him," he said.

"Mushtaq has vast experience in England. He has played a lot of county cricket and was part of the England team that won the Ashes series against Australia. Fast-bowlers will also continue to benefit from Waqar.

Big names working together can cause issues: Shahid Afridi on coaching gigs