Floyd Mayweather confirms Manny Pacquiao rematch as exhibition bout

An undated picture of Former multi-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather. — Reuters

Former multi-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that his highly anticipated rematch with Manny Pacquiao will be an exhibition fight, with the venue yet to be finalised.

The 49-year-old Mayweather and 47-year-old Pacquiao had initially announced last month that they would face off at the Sphere in Las Vegas this September, with the event set to stream globally on Netflix.

However, speaking to Vegas Sports Today on Saturday, Mayweather indicated that the location remains uncertain.

"As of right now, we don't know exactly where the fight is going to be," Mayweather said. "The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about, so we don't know if it's 100% going to be there."

He emphasised that the bout will be purely for entertainment, stating that they both are winners and the exhibition will be an entertainment for everyone.

"This is not actually a fight, it's an exhibition. It's an exhibition, so we're both winners. We just want to go out there, entertain the people and put on a good show."

Netflix has yet to issue a response to requests for comment on the streaming plans.

This announcement marks Mayweather’s return to the ring following his retirement, with his last professional fight taking place in 2017 against Conor McGregor.

The undefeated American holds a perfect professional record of 50 wins, including 27 by knockout, and famously defeated Pacquiao, the former eight-division world champion, in 2015.