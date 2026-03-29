Moses Itauma stuns Jermaine Franklin with brutal KO

An undated picture of Britain’s rising heavyweight Moses Itauma. — Instagram/ m.itauma

Britain’s rising heavyweight Moses Itauma underlined his immense potential with a commanding fifth-round knockout of Jermaine Franklin here at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Saturday.

The 21-year-old delivered a composed and clinical performance, gradually dismantling the American with sharp combinations and powerful shots.

Franklin was dropped in the third round but managed to recover, only to be flattened by a devastating uppercut in the fifth that ended the contest emphatically.

Speaking afterwards, Itauma admitted surprise at the finish, saying he initially expected the bout to go the distance before landing the decisive blow.

"The first two rounds I thought it would go the distance. Then in the fifth round when I caught with him the uppercut, I thought 'did I really do that?'" Itauma said.

The victory marked the unbeaten prospect’s 12th stoppage in just 14 professional outings, further fuelling talk of world-title opportunities.

Franklin, previously beaten only by Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, had never been stopped before.

Backed by a crowd of around 16,000, Itauma impressed from the opening bell with his speed, control and maturity.

Guided by trainer Ben Davison, he adhered to a disciplined game plan, breaking down his opponent methodically.

Despite the growing hype, questions remain over Itauma’s durability and stamina, with his chin and endurance yet to be fully tested in longer fights.

Promoter Frank Warren believes a world-title shot could come this year, though some feel that may be premature.

It is pertinent to mention that his comparisons to Anthony Joshua’s early career is already being drawn, with Itauma following a similarly rapid rise.