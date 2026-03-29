Aryna Sabalenka retains Miami title and completes 'Sunshine Double'

An undated picture of World number one Aryna Sabalenka. — Instagram/ miamiopen

World number one Aryna Sabalenka continued her remarkable start to 2026 by defeating Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to successfully defend her Miami Open crown on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Belarusian also secured the coveted ‘Sunshine Double’, having already triumphed at Indian Wells earlier this month.

She becomes only the fifth woman to achieve the feat, and the first since Iga Swiatek in 2022, joining an elite group that includes Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters and Steffi Graf.

Sabalenka’s victory marks her third WTA title of the year, having won 23 of her 24 matches so far. Her only defeat came in the Australian Open final against Elena Rybakina.

Speaking afterwards, Sabalenka admitted she had little time to reflect on her achievements but praised her resilience, highlighting her mental strength in overcoming a determined opponent.

"I haven't had a moment to stop, look back and realise what's happened in the past months.

"I'm so proud of the work we've done and the fight I was able to bring on court.

"Coco will fight for every opportunity and she played incredibly, but I was mentally strong. I knew I was doing everything right and it was just a matter of a few points."

Gauff, 22, produced a spirited performance, levelling the match after dropping the opening set and pushing the contest into a decider.

However, Sabalenka regained control early in the third set with a crucial break and sealed victory on her first match point.

Despite the defeat, Gauff is set to rise to third in the world rankings, overtaking Swiatek.