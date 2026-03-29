City win Manchester derby to close in on WSL title

Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during their WSL match against Manchester United at the Old Trafford in Manchester on March 28, 2026. — Reuters

A quick-fire first-half double from Vivianne Miedema set Manchester City on course for a 3-0 Women's Super League (WSL) derby win over Manchester United at Old Trafford that left them on the cusp of winning the title for the first time since 2016.

The leaders moved up to 49 points after 19 of 22 games with Manchester United second on 38 points. Chelsea, who have won the last six titles, are third on 37 points and Arsenal, who have three games in hand over City, are fourth on 35.

On a day when the weather swung from bright spring sunshine to dark clouds and driving rain, City started off at a frenetic pace and did not let up until they had the three points firmly in the bag.

Lauren Hemp smacked a shot off the crossbar in the 16th minute and Miedema gave City the lead a minute later from the ensuing corner with a looping header that evaded the dive of Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the United goal.

Two minutes later Miedema scored again as City swept up the pitch with a brilliant passing move, Kerstin Casparij crossing for her unmarked Dutch compatriot to leap into the air and send a downward header bouncing into the net.

Casparij netted the third four minutes after the break, steaming in at the far post to convert after Hemp's cross flew just over the head of City striker Bunny Shaw.

Marc Skinner's United looked a step slow in everything they did, and did not manage an effort on target until late in the second half. It was far too late, though, as City cruised to victory to close in on their first title in 10 years.

In a day of derbies in the WSL, Liverpool held on for a 3-2 win at Everton in the early kickoff, and Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's late game.