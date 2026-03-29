PSL 11: Shadab highlights 'learning point' after United's defeat against Sultans

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan pointed out the area of improvement following their five-wicket defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 curtain raiser here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the three-time champions could accumulate 171/8 in their 20 overs as none of their batters could play a big knock.

Middle-order batter Mark Chapman remained the top-scorer with a blistering 40 off 21 deliveries, followed by emerging opener Sameer Minhas with 28, while his fellow opener Devon Conway and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf could contribute 26 each.

Momin Qamar was the standout bowler for the Sultans, taking three wickets for 24 runs in his three overs and was thus named the Player of the Match.

Reflecting on his team's unwanted start to the eight-team tournament, Shadab acknowledged that they were around 20 runs short of the par score as they lost wickets at regular intervals, while praising Qamar for showing courage by bowling at hard length during the middle phase.

"I think we were 15 to 20 runs short of the par score, but it is the first game. We didn't get the momentum, and when we needed it, we lost wickets back-to-back," Shadab said at the post-match presentation.

"Well, he [Momin Qamar] was brave enough to bowl on that length, so credit to him as well," he added.

Notably, the United made a spirited start with the bat, but it was neutralised as they lost back-to-back wickets thrice, and their captain Shadab wants his team to overcome the flaw as they progress further in the tournament.

"The learning point for us is not to give away consecutive wickets. […] Our top four got set, but they didn't go long. That is the part we missed, but it is the first game, and hopefully we'll learn from this."

Set to chase a modest 172-run target, the Sultans comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and eight balls to spare, courtesy of a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Josh Philippe and captain Ashton Turner, and the duo was thus praised by United captain Shadab, who admitted that the conditions were not much easier.

"Definitely. Experience matters in how they play. The condition was not that easy, but the way they played, especially the running between the wickets, was a standout," Shadab said.

"They did so well because on a good ball they were taking singles and doubles, and on a bad ball they were punishing us as well," he concluded.