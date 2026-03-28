PSL 11 points table after Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United

Multan Sultans' Josh Philippe plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: 2021 champions Multan Sultans secured a commanding five-wicket victory over Islamabad United in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the three-time champions could accumulate 171/8 in their 20 overs as none of their batters could play a big knock.

Middle-order batter Mark Chapman remained the top-scorer with a blistering 40 off 21 deliveries, followed by emerging opener Sameer Minhas with 28, while his fellow opener Devon Conway and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf could contribute 26 each.

Momin Qamar was the standout bowler for the Sultans, taking three wickets for 24 runs in his three overs, followed by Mohammad Wasim Jr with two, while Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, the Sultans comfortably chased down the 172-run target for the loss of five wickets and eight balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was wicketkeeper batter Josh Philippe, who made 55 off 35 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes, while skipper Ashton Turner contributed with an unbeaten 28-ball 43.

The five-wicket victory helped Sultans secure second position in the PSL 11 standings with two points and a net run rate of 0.825, while the United succumbed to the seventh spot.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 2 3.450 Multan Sultans

1 1 0 2 0.825 Karachi Kings 1 1 0 2 0.700 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 2 0.674 RawalPindiz 1 0 1 0 -0.674 Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 -0.700 Islamabad United 1 0 1 0 -0.825 Hyderabad Kingsmen 1 0 1 0 -3.450

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars lead the standings due to a superior net run rate of 3.450, courtesy of their 69-run victory over debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are at the bottom.

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi hold the third and fourth positions, courtesy of their victories over Quetta Gladiators and RawalPindiz, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL 11 will feature another double-header on Sunday, comprising the afternoon clash between the Gladiators and Kingsmen, while the evening match will be played between arch-rivals Qalandars and Kings.