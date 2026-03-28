'It hurts': Umar Akmal on prolonged absence from Pakistan cricket

Pakistan's Umar Akmal watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 19, 2016. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's Test cricketer Umar Akmal on Saturday expressed disappointment over not getting an opportunity despite hard work, asserting that he would keep pushing and never give up.

Akmal, who has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, last made an international appearance for the Green Shirts in 2019 against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's three-match home series against Sri Lanka marked Akmal's return to the national team in the shortest format after a three-year absence, but the right-handed middle-order failed to grasp the opportunity as he bagged a golden duck in each of the first two fixtures and was consequently rested from the third.

His underwhelming return resulted in him going out of favour for the national men's team's selection.

Although the 35-year-old wicketkeeper batter played two Pakistan Super League (PSL) editions in 2022 and 2023 for Quetta Gladiators, he could not force his way back into the national team as his performances remained below-par in both stints.

Akmal then made his return to domestic cricket in 2024 as he turned up for Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the President's Trophy Grade-I and proved his mettle by accumulating 517 in seven matches at a decent average of 39.76 with the help of three fifties and one century.

Despite his promising first-class stint with WAPDA, a call-up to the national team did not come, while he has been going unpicked at the PSL since the 2023 players' draft.

Akmal has now expressed his disappointment over the lack of opportunities by sharing a video of himself working out in the gym, admitting it is disheartening to remain overlooked.



It hurts when you’re giving your best every single day and still not getting the opportunity you deserve. I just want a chance to prove myself. I’m working hard, staying patient, and believing that one day my efforts will speak for me. Until then, I’ll keep pushing and never give… pic.twitter.com/japuj8asXO — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) March 28, 2026

He insisted that he wants a chance to prove himself, while reiterating his resolve to keep striving and pushing forward.

"It hurts when you're giving your best every single day and still not getting the opportunity you deserve," Akmal captioned the video.

"I just want a chance to prove myself. I'm working hard, staying patient, and believing that one day my efforts will speak for me. Until then, I'll keep pushing and never give up."