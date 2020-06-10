Babar Azam opens up to Harsha Bhogle.

Getting flamboyant batsman Babar Azam to open up in interviews is almost as hard as getting him out in cricket.

Pakistan's limited-overs captain is as shy as they come and probably still adjusting to the media glare.

But India's master interviewer Harsha Bhogle, in an interview for Cricbuzz, got Bobby to share a lot more than he usually does.

The duo talked about a variety of stuff, including Azam's approach to batting, his comparison with Virat Kohli, a famous incident involving Shoaib Akhtar and his batting idols, which surprisingly weren't what the fans might have expected.

One famous quote from the interview was when Azam said this about Kohli: "I think he (Kohli) is one of the best players. I am far behind and I have to achieve a lot. I will try and become a player like him."

The rest of what Azam told Bhogle can be seen in the video below:





Watch: Babar Azam reveals batting hero, addresses Kohli comparison and more