PSL 11: Records galore as Zalmi chase down 215-run target to beat Pindiz

Zalmi chase down 215-run target in 19.1 overs despite none of their batters scored half-century

By Faizan Lakhani
March 28, 2026
Peshawar Zalmi's Kusal Mendis (left) and Aaron Hardie bump fists during their PSL 11 match against RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi registered a plethora of records as they successfully chased down a 215-run target against debutants RawalPindiz in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Set to chase a daunting target in their campaign opener, the former champions comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and as many balls to spare, courtesy of a collective effort from their batters.

Young opener Mohammad Haris remained the top-scorer for Zalmi, making a quickfire 47 off 28 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes, followed by his opening partner and captain Babar, who chipped in with 38 off as many balls.

Middle-order batters Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad and Kusal Mendis also made handy contributions, scoring 35, 33 and 31, respectively, while all-rounder Aamir Jamal gave the finishing touch with an unbeaten 17-run cameo off five deliveries.

As a result, Zalmi broke Major League Cricket's (MLC) Washington Freedom's record of chasing down the highest target in men's T20s without any of their batters scoring a half-century.

Freedom had chased down the 214-run target against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the 2025 edition of the tournament, with Mitchell Owen, who made a 16-ball 43, being their top-scorer.

Peshawar Zalmi's 218/5 in 19.1 overs was also the highest score by any team in Pakistan's domestic cricket without featuring a half-century.

Previously, the record for the highest T20 total in Pakistan's domestic cricket without a half-century was jointly held by fellow PSL franchises Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, who had scored 209 each.

Furthermore, Zalmi's 215-run target was also the highest successful run chase at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

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