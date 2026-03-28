Jason Gillespie breaks silence on relationship with PCB

Hyderabad Kingsmen head coach Jason Gillespie speaks at a media conference at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — File

LAHORE: Former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie has broken his silence on his relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), revealing that a tumultuous spell with the national team has led him to reconsider his future in coaching.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference, the 50-year-old who currently serves as the head coach of Hyderabad Kingsmen reflected on his departure from the role of Test coach and moved to address speculation of a rift with the board.

"Absolutely no problem. I finished my role as the team’s test coach, and these things happen. We’ve all moved on, and there’s absolutely no drama. There’s no issue from my end or the PCB’s end—the relationship is completely fine," Gillespie said.

However, in a subsequent interview on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast, the former Australia seamer, who had a brief stint coaching Pakistan in 2024, admitted the experience had “soured” his passion for coaching and left him questioning whether he would take on another full-time role.

“The Pakistan experience has soured my love for coaching, I’ll be honest. I’ll get it back, I’m sure I will, but that was really a blow,” Gillespie said.

“It really disappointed me, how that all ended," he added. “It’s had me question whether I want to coach full time again.”

Gillespie shared his disillusionment further, describing his time in Pakistan as a turning point in his coaching career.

“Right now, I’m not sure I’m interested in coaching full-time,” Gillespie said.

“Even if Australia comes calling—no, I’m not interested,” he added.

His appointment as Pakistan’s red-ball coach in April 2024 came to an abrupt end in December of the same year following a series of internal disagreements and communication breakdowns with the PCB.

At the time, Gillespie was critical of the internal dynamics, accusing then-team manager Aaqib Javed of undermining his authority and describing the environment as challenging.

“He was a clown,” he said bluntly, referring to Javed. “The internal politics and lack of cohesion made the job untenable.”

Reflecting on the episode, he reiterated the lasting impact it had on his outlook.

“The Pakistan experience has soured my love for coaching, I’ll be honest,” he added. “It really disappointed me how that all ended. It’s made me question whether I want to coach full-time again.”