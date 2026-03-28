Babar Azam reflects on victory over RawalPindiz in PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam plays a shot during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 campaign opener against RawalPindiz here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam shared his thoughts after his side secured a five-wicket victory over RawalPindiz in their opening match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar highlighted the importance of maximising the powerplay and praised his middle order for adapting to the match situation.

He also pointed out the advantage of chasing in Lahore, particularly due to the presence of dew.

“We wanted to utilise the first six overs and capitalise on the momentum. Our middle order responded well and batted according to the situation. If there is dew, you will prefer to bowl first and chase. In most matches, chasing has worked well. Hopefully, I can perform even better,” Babar said.

Meanwhile, skipper Mohammad Rizwan admitted that, despite a strong batting display, shortcomings in bowling execution proved costly.

“Our batters are in form, but we need to improve our execution and address some issues in our bowling,” Rizwan said.

Zalmi eased past RawalPindiz by five wickets in a high-scoring encounter to kick-start their campaign on a winning note.

After being put in to bat, Pindiz posted an imposing 214 for four in their 20 overs, courtesy of a flying start from openers Yasir Khan and Rizwan. The pair kept the scoreboard moving with aggressive stroke play and regular boundaries.

Yasir led the scoring with a blistering 83 off 46 deliveries, including seven fours and six sixes, while Rizwan contributed 41 off 32 balls, striking five fours and a six.

In reply, Zalmi successfully chased down the 215-run target, losing five wickets, thanks to notable contributions from Babar, Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis, Abdul Samad and Michael Bracewell.

Zalmi made a commanding start, with Babar and Haris putting together a brisk opening partnership. The duo added 50 runs inside five overs and extended their stand to 78 before Asif Afridi dismissed Babar for a well-made 39 off 28 balls.

Haris continued the momentum but was eventually removed by Amad Butt after scoring 47 off 28 deliveries, leaving Zalmi at 96 for two at the halfway stage.

Mendis then accelerated the scoring, putting pressure on the opposition bowlers and taking the total beyond 100, although Aaron Hardie struggled to find rhythm at the other end.

Samad and Bracewell steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, guiding Zalmi past the 150-run mark. However, Mohammad Amir struck to dismiss Samad after his explosive 33 off 11 balls.

Aamir Jamal then provided the finishing touch, smashing a six off his first delivery and steering Zalmi past the 200-run mark.

The match was sealed on the first ball of the final over, with Jamal unbeaten on 17 off five balls, while Bracewell remained not out on 35 from 17 deliveries, including one four and four sixes.