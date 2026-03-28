PSL 11: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (left) and Islamabad United's Shadab Khan at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to field first against Islamabad United in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway, Andries Gous (wk), Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza and Salman Irshad.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul and Momin Qamar.

Head-to-head

The two teams have come face-to-face 18 times in the PSL, and three-time champions United lead the head-to-head record with 10 victories, while Sultans have eight triumphs.

In the previous 10th edition of the marquee league, the United and Sultans locked horns twice, with the former emerging victorious on each instance.

Matches: 18 Islamabad United: 10 Multan Sultans: 8

Form Guide

United and Sultans enter the fixture with not all but equally disappointing momentum in their favour as the 2021 champions are on a six-match losing streak, while the former have just one victory in their last five matches.

The previous edition saw the Sultans winning only one of their 10 matches and ended up at the bottom of the standings, while the United secured a top-two finish by winning six fixtures.

The three-time champions, however, lost both their playoffs against Quetta Gladiators and eventual champions Lahore Qalandars, respectively, and consequently crashed out of the tournament.

Islamabad United: L, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: L, L, L, L, L