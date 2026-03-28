Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 11, IU vs MS Match 04

The collage of photos shows Multan Sultans skipper Ashton Turner and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan. — PSL

LAHORE: The fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between former champions Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other 18 times in the PSL, with three-time champions United leading with 10 wins, while Sultans have eight victories to their name.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway, Andries Gous (wk), Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza and Salman Irshad.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul and Momin Qamar.