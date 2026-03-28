MS Dhoni set to miss opening two weeks of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25, 2025. — AFP

Veteran wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni is expected to miss the opening two weeks of the IPL 2026 as he recovers from a calf strain, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed on Saturday, the tournament’s opening day.

The former CSK captain is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the injury, the franchise said in a tweet.

CSK will kick off their campaign on Monday against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and will also face Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the first fortnight of the season.

New marquee signing Sanju Samson, who will open the batting alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, is the frontrunner to assume the wicketkeeping duties in Dhoni’s absence. The franchise also has Urvil Patel and debutant Kartik Sharma as alternative options.

Samson was acquired from RR in a trade that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move the other way.

CSK also invested INR 14.20 crore in rookie Kartik, who has impressed with his six-hitting exploits in domestic cricket. Urvil, meanwhile, was retained after featuring in three matches last season, striking at an impressive 212.50.

Dhoni featured in all 14 matches last year, batting lower down the order and typically entering the crease in the final overs. He scored 196 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17, with a highest score of 30 not out.

CSK finished last in 2025 with just four wins and will be hoping for a turnaround this season.

The franchise also suffered a blow with Australian pacer Nathan Ellis ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

He has been replaced by fellow Australian Spencer Johnson, who joins a pace attack led by Matt Henry and comprising Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh, Zak Foulkes, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton and Mukesh Choudhary, along with batting all-rounder Shivam Dube.