Ronald Koeman pleased as Netherlands edge Norway

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman looks on against Norway in International Friendly on March 27, 2026. — Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Ronald Koeman hailed the Netherlands’ performance after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway in a World Cup warm-up match, though captain Virgil van Dijk warned that further progress is required ahead of the tournament.

The Dutch side will continue their preparations with fixtures against Ecuador in Eindhoven on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with Algeria in June, as they build towards the global showpiece set to take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11th June to 19th July.

Speaking after the match, Koeman expressed satisfaction with his team’s display against what he described as strong opposition.

He cautioned against underestimating Norway, noting their recent successes in qualifying, including victories over Italy.

“It was a very good performance from us against a quality side,” he said, adding that expectations should be tempered when facing competitive teams.

Despite missing several regular starters, the Netherlands recovered from an early setback after Andreas Schjelderup put Norway ahead.

Goals from Van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders ensured a deserved comeback victory for the hosts.

Van Dijk, however, struck a more cautious tone. While acknowledging improvement after the break, he admitted the team showed inconsistency.

“There is still work to be done,” he said, highlighting missed chances and areas for refinement despite a solid defensive showing.

The Netherlands have been drawn in Group F alongside Japan, Tunisia, and either Poland or Sweden, as they aim to make a strong impression on the world stage.