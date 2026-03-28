'This position suits me': Babar Azam confirms batting spot for PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam speaks with teammates during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has ended speculation surrounding his batting position ahead of the franchise’s opening fixture in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to Ramiz Raja after the toss on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium, the former champions’ skipper delivered a measured but definitive response to the long-standing debate.

He outlined his role with clarity, stressing that his decision was motivated by the team’s structural needs rather than personal ambition.

“This tournament, I’ll be opening the innings. This position suits me. There’ll be different opinions, but the best position for me is where the team needs me,” Babar said.

The 31-year-old remains one of the PSL’s most dominant performers and currently holds the record as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

He has amassed 3,792 runs in 101 matches at an average of 44.61 and a strike rate of 127.50, including 36 half-centuries and two centuries.

In T20 internationals, Babar has played 145 matches for Pakistan, scoring 4,596 runs at a strike rate of 128.02, with 39 fifties and three centuries to his name.

At the time of this report, Peshawar Zalmi were under pressure as RawalPindiz’s debutants made a formidable start.

The opposition’s opening pair—Yasir Khan and captain Mohammad Rizwan—wreaked havoc with an aggressive batting display, keeping the scoreboard moving at a rapid pace.

The duo brought up a century stand, with Yasir notching his third PSL half-century as they continued their onslaught to reach 105 without loss after ten overs.

However, the partnership was broken when Ali Raza dismissed Rizwan, who had scored 41 off 32 deliveries, leaving the team at 125-1 in 12.1 overs.