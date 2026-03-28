First British Olympic athletics gold medalist Mary Rand dies at 86

An undated picture of first British woman to claim an Olympic gold medal in athletics Mary Rand. — File Photo

Mary Rand, the first British woman to claim an Olympic gold medal in athletics, has passed away at the age of 86.

Rand achieved sporting immortality at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in the long jump, silver in the inaugural women’s pentathlon, and bronze in the 4x100m relay.

In doing so, she became the first British woman to secure gold, silver, and bronze at a single Olympic Games.

Her gold-medal long jump was historic: she set new British and Olympic records with her opening leap of 6.59m and then surpassed the world record on her fifth attempt with a jump of 6.76m.

Ann Packer, who won 800m gold at the same Games and shared a room with Rand in Tokyo, praised Rand as an unparalleled and exceptionally gifted athlete whose talent remains unmatched.

“Mary was the most gifted athlete I ever saw,” Parker said.

“She was as good as athletes get. There has never been anything like her since, and I don’t believe there ever will.”

Rand, born in Wells, Somerset, first made her mark at just 17 when she set a British record in the pentathlon. Over her career, she won 12 national titles across long jump, high jump, sprint hurdles, and pentathlon.

She also claimed long jump gold at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.

Injuries prevented her from defending her Olympic crown in 1968, and she retired later that year at the age of 28.

She was honoured as BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1964 and awarded an MBE in the 1965 New Year Honours List.