Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for two more games

An undated picture of Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will miss at least two more games due to a persistent knee issue, extending his absence to a minimum of 25 consecutive matches, according to international media reports on Friday.

Curry has recently progressed to more intensive court work, but the 5-on-5 scrimmage clearance the team had hoped for did not materialise, leaving his return uncertain.

Despite setbacks, the two-time MVP remains determined to return before the end of the regular season, with another week planned to ramp up his training under the supervision of lead medical officer Rick Celebrini, who has taken a cautious approach to Curry’s troublesome right knee.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the urgency of Curry’s situation ahead of Friday’s game, noting that a return would require enough time to prepare for meaningful play.

"We’re not bringing him back [only] for the play-in game," Kerr said. "He’d need to play some games. We need to give him a runway if this is going to work. And we are running out of games. That’s fair to say."

The Warriors have struggled in Curry’s absence, posting an 8-15 record without him and dropping to 35-38 overall, currently 10th in the Western Conference.

Injuries have also sidelined starting wings Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody for the season, prompting internal debate over whether a Curry return is worthwhile in a campaign that has largely gone awry.

Curry will miss Friday’s home clash with the Washington Wizards and Sunday’s trip to face the Denver Nuggets, with the Warriors next in action against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.