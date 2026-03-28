Dave Allen to face Filip Hrgovic in Doncaster showdown

An undated picure of Heavyweights Dave Allen. Instagram/ whiterhino_21

DONCASTER: Heavyweights Dave Allen and Filip Hrgovic are set to meet in a highly anticipated clash here at the Eco-Power Stadium on 16 May.

The bout will be co-promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will be available to stream on DAZN.

Allen (25-8, 20 KOs) has enjoyed a career resurgence, featuring in high-profile contests against fellow Brit Johnny Fisher and Arslanbek Makhmudov, who is scheduled to face Tyson Fury on 18 April.

The Liverpudlian has built a strong fan base in England and enters the fight on the back of a first-round knockout in February on the undercard of Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington.

Hrgovic (19-1, 14 KOs) is returning from a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in 2024 and has since claimed consecutive victories over Joe Joyce and David Adeleye, aiming to re-establish himself as a world title contender.

“This is everything I’ve wanted,” Allen said.

“A big fight, at home, in front of my own people. Nights like this don’t come around often, and I’m not letting it pass me by. I know how tough Hrgovic is, but I believe in myself and I’ll be ready to give Doncaster a night to remember.”

Warren, who represents Hrgovic, added: “May 16 will be a magical experience for Dave Allen. He is taking on a world-class operator, but he gets to do it on his own doorstep at Doncaster Rovers.”

The Eco-Power Stadium, located in the north of England, has a capacity of just over 15,000, promising an electric atmosphere for this heavyweight showdown.