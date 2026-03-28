RawalPindiz win toss, elect to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (centre) flips the coin while RawalPindiz’s Mohammad Rizwan (first from right) responds at the toss for their PSL 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Debutants RawalPindiz won the toss and opted to bat first against former champions Peshawar Zalmi in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Ali Raza.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Asif Afridi.

Head-to-Head

Both Zalmi and Pindiz are meeting for the first time, as the new side make their PSL debut.

Form Guide

Zalmi are on the brink of two back-to-back defeats against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, after consecutive wins over Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, and will be looking to open their account with a victory.

RawalPindiz, on the other hand, are playing their first-ever PSL match.

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)