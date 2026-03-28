Shamyl Hussain hits back at critics after sluggish start to international career

Shamyl Hussain celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Eleven match against Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 27, 2026. - PSL

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young opening batter, Shamyl Hussain, has hit back at his critics, insisting that public opinion will not dictate his approach to the game.

Speaking during the post-match presentation after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 clash between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, the 21-year-old addressed the scrutiny surrounding his recent performances and reflected on his commitment to self-improvement.

"See, as a cricketer, we are always trying to improve. No one has a perfect technique, especially at the start, so you learn gradually. When I performed well in domestic cricket, no one questioned my batting. Now, if it doesn’t work in a couple of innings, it is suddenly seen as bad," Shamyl said.

The left-hander emphasised the importance of self-assessment over external noise as he navigates the early stages of his professional career.

"Public opinion keeps changing. My job is to assess myself and understand what is working. If I feel something won’t work in the future, I will change it. If something is going well, I will continue with it," he stated.

He also underlined the need to maintain mental resilience and avoid being swayed by outside criticism.

"As a professional, I cannot change my batting based on people’s opinions. I did not reach here because of them, and I will not be dropped because of them. My focus is on myself, my technique, and moving forward," he concluded.

Shamyl made his international debut for Pakistan earlier this month in the three-match One Day International series against Bangladesh, which the Green Shirts lost 2-1.

His introduction to international cricket proved challenging, with the young batter managing only 10 runs across two matches—four in the series opener and six in the second fixture.