Peshawar Zalmi vs RawalPindiz Live Score, PSL 11, PZ vs RP Match 03

The collage of photos shows Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) and Rawalpindiz’s Mohammad Rizwan. — PSL

LAHORE: The third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between former champions Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Both Zalmi and Pindiz are facing each other for the first time as the new side make their debut in PSL history.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Ali Raza.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Asif Afridi.