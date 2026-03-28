Ben White’s rollercoaster return with goal and jeers at Wembley

England's Ben White after the match against Uruguay in International Friendly on March 27, 2026. — Reuters

England defender Ben White made a dramatic and controversial return to international football on Friday, scoring his first senior goal but also drawing boos from the Wembley crowd in a 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay.

White, making his first appearance since leaving the 2022 World Cup squad and taking a self-imposed hiatus, came on in the 69th minute and tapped in at the back post in the 81st.

However, the Arsenal man was met with jeers from the home fans, who grew louder when he was announced as the scorer.

German football manager Thomas Tuchel mentioned that White deserves his place in the squad.

"There were some boos and a mixed reception (for White) and of course I'm disappointed about that," Tuchel said. "He deserved his place in the squad and almost got us a winner.”

His night went from hero to villain when he was penalised for a foul on Federico Vinas in stoppage time, allowing Uruguay’s Federico Valverde to convert the penalty and snatch a draw in the 94th minute.

With key players like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Jude Bellingham absent, fringe players were given a chance to impress.

Harry Maguire returned after 18 months, Fikayo Tomori featured for the first time since 2023, and James Garner made an encouraging debut.

Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford showed glimpses of quality, while Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled to make a decisive impact.

Despite the scrappy nature of the friendly, Tuchel described it as a ‘useful exercise’ ahead of his World Cup squad announcement.

White’s late goal and subsequent penalty controversy ensured the friendly ended with plenty of drama for an underwhelmed crowd.